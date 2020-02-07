Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
(317) 786-1476
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Mary Jeanette Males Obituary
Mary Jeanette Males

Indianapolis - 89, passed away on February 5, 2020.

Jeanette is survived by her children; James (Vicky) Males, Carol Loy and Randy Males, 6 grandchildren , 5 great-grandchildren and siblings; Rev. Herman Lutz and JoAnn (Paul) Traub.

Visitation will be at Little and Sons Beech Grove Chapel on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
