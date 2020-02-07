|
|
Mary Jeanette Males
Indianapolis - 89, passed away on February 5, 2020.
Jeanette is survived by her children; James (Vicky) Males, Carol Loy and Randy Males, 6 grandchildren , 5 great-grandchildren and siblings; Rev. Herman Lutz and JoAnn (Paul) Traub.
Visitation will be at Little and Sons Beech Grove Chapel on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020