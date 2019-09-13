|
|
Mary Jo Leeds Bandy
Indianapolis - 87, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on September 12, 2019. She was born on December 14, 1931 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Gilbert Leeds and Anna Marie Smith. Mary retired from the Sweet Goods Department at Kroger after thirty-one years. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Kevin Bandy; sister, Sheila Amyx and brother, Jerry Leeds. She is survived by her children, Robert Bandy, Janice (Dave) Pickett and Dorine Corydon; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 1 pm to 3 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Floral Park. Services will be at 3 pm, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Floral Park. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019