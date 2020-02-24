|
|
Mary Joan Byrum
Indianapolis - Mary Joan (Jody) Byrum, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Jody was born on October 1, 1932 in Indianapolis to Charles and Lessie Wheeler. She married her Southport High School sweetheart, William (Bill) Byrum, on April 3, 1955 and enjoyed 65 loving years together. They lived on the southside of Indianapolis until relocating to The Villages, FL several years ago. Their past few years have included time at Hoosier Village in Indianapolis. Together, they loved to travel, entertain friends and spend time with their family. In former years, they enjoyed time together at their family lake home on Sweetwater Lake. Jody enjoyed baking cookies and banana bread for others, playing bridge with friends, arranging flowers and keeping their home well decorated. Her life is an example of living out the instruction to "be kind and compassionate, forgiving one another just as God also forgave you in Christ." Ephesians 4:32. She was active in North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, FL and previously at Southport Presbyterian Church in Southport, IN.
Jody was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three daughters, Karen Jones (Brian), of Indianapolis, IN, Beth Sease (Dan) of Zionsville, IN and Cheryl Jackson (Mark) of Roanoke, IN, and her treasured grandchildren, Nick Jackson (Kara), Drew Sease (Jen), Eric Jones (Lauren), Katie Mahaffa (Josh), Jeff Sease (Chloe), Chelsea Simmons (Chris) and Hannah Sease. She embraced every moment with them.
The family will celebrate Jody's life on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at The Hoosier Village Chapel, located at 5385 Soapberry Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268, with visitation from 9:30am - 11:30am followed by a celebration of life service at 11:30am. Gravesite burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the BHI Foundation for Hoosier Village. Arrangements are entrusted to Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care in Zionsville, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020