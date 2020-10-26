Mary Joan Coval
Zionsville - Mary Joan Coval, 93, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Zionsville, Indiana. She was born to the late Marion and Ina (Corbin) Graham in Lebanon, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Jean Staton.
Joan graduated from Zionsville High School in 1944 as a twelve year senior. She worked as a hairdresser for many years in Zionsville. She continued working until age 86 and she enjoyed the times spent with her friends while doing their hair. For many years she was a hairdresser with Flanner Buchanan, Zionsville. Joan loved golfing, playing cards, and most importantly spending time with her family and friends. She loved to bake, and serve others, especially where chocolate was involved. She always attended her grandchildren's activities including choir performances and sporting events. Joan was a lifelong member at Zionsville Christian Church where she taught Sunday school and was in Ruth Circle.
On November 4, 1951 Joan married her husband, Robert "Bob" Coval who preceded her in death in 2011. Throughout their many years of marriage they traveled with friends across the country. They were involved in the American Legion, Masonic Lodge, Zionsville Volunteer Fire Department, and the Zionsville Lions Club. Together they raised three children, Debra Sue McDowell (Ralph "Chip") and Diana Lynn Phillips (Bob); and her son, Gary Wayne Coval (Ellen). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Laura Hock (Doren), Christopher Phillips (Lisa Johnstone), Matthew Phillips, Philip McDowell (Laura Boyle), Abigail McDowell, Kellie Valentine (Josh), Wilson Coval, and Julie Coval (Ryan Fogg).
All services will be private. Burial will take place at Zionsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Zionsville Lions Club, Zionsville Christian Church, or the American Heart Association
