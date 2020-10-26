1/1
Mary Joan Coval
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Joan Coval

Zionsville - Mary Joan Coval, 93, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Zionsville, Indiana. She was born to the late Marion and Ina (Corbin) Graham in Lebanon, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Jean Staton.

Joan graduated from Zionsville High School in 1944 as a twelve year senior. She worked as a hairdresser for many years in Zionsville. She continued working until age 86 and she enjoyed the times spent with her friends while doing their hair. For many years she was a hairdresser with Flanner Buchanan, Zionsville. Joan loved golfing, playing cards, and most importantly spending time with her family and friends. She loved to bake, and serve others, especially where chocolate was involved. She always attended her grandchildren's activities including choir performances and sporting events. Joan was a lifelong member at Zionsville Christian Church where she taught Sunday school and was in Ruth Circle.

On November 4, 1951 Joan married her husband, Robert "Bob" Coval who preceded her in death in 2011. Throughout their many years of marriage they traveled with friends across the country. They were involved in the American Legion, Masonic Lodge, Zionsville Volunteer Fire Department, and the Zionsville Lions Club. Together they raised three children, Debra Sue McDowell (Ralph "Chip") and Diana Lynn Phillips (Bob); and her son, Gary Wayne Coval (Ellen). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Laura Hock (Doren), Christopher Phillips (Lisa Johnstone), Matthew Phillips, Philip McDowell (Laura Boyle), Abigail McDowell, Kellie Valentine (Josh), Wilson Coval, and Julie Coval (Ryan Fogg).

All services will be private. Burial will take place at Zionsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Zionsville Lions Club, Zionsville Christian Church, or the American Heart Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Zionsville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
125 West Sycamore St.
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 283-9921
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved