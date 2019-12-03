|
|
Mary Johnston Brown
Indianapolis - Mary Johnston Brown passed from this earth November 30, 2019 at the age of 101. The daughter of Scottish immigrants, Mary grew up in Irvington and attended Arsenal Technical High School. As a teenager she worked at Danner's Department store and was a lifeguard at Ellenberger Park.
Mary graduated from John Herron Art Institute in 1940 and received the BAE degree in 1941. She continued painting well into her 90's working in oils, acrylics, pen and ink and watercolors. Her paintings were exhibited at the Witte Memorial Museum, San Antonio, Texas; John Herron Art Museum, Butler Institute of Art, Youngstown, Ohio; Chicago Art Institute, Indiana Watercolor Society, Hoosier Salon, and the Indiana Artists Society. She enjoyed sharing her love of art and, up until last year, gave a weekly lesson to a group of her friends.
For 20 years she was a gallery and exhibit designer, first as a volunteer and then an employee, at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis. As a volunteer, she was the first recipient of the Guild's Spooner Award. When the new museum was built, she designed the Coal Forest, Life after the Dinosaurs and Toys and Dolls.
Mary had varied interests throughout her life including tennis, golf, dancing, music, winemaking (with her husband) and singing - at home and in the church choir. She competed in Masters Swimming until the age of 90. In her last years she took up writing poetry. An intelligent woman with an open mind, she fed her brain with non-fiction books, art magazines, The Smithsonian and Scientific American.
Volunteering was part of her make-up. She was a member of The Day Nursery and The Children's Museum Guild and frequently helped with decorating St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Other organizations to which she belonged, earlier in her life, included The Contemporary Art Society, The Players, The Portfolio, Trader's Point Hunt Club and Woodstock Country Club.
Mary was a dear person always willing to give the benefit of the doubt. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Dealt some large blows in life, Mary was resilient always giving the future a second chance and maintaining hope. She will be missed by her family and her friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, DeWitt W. Brown, M.D., daughter Mary, and son DeWitt. She is survived by her daughters Judy Fletcher (Steve), Wendy Brown and Carol Lukemeyer (Rob), four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Calling is December 5th at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church from 11:00 until 1:00 with a funeral service to follow at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church or a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019