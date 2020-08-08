Mary Joyce PaytonMary Joyce Payton was born in 1951 in Bay Springs, Mississippi to George and Verdie Payton. She was the oldest of four children and during an early age the family moved to Indianapolis, Indiana. Mary attended school within the Indianapolis Public School System at schools #45, #60 and #43 and graduated from Shortridge High School in 1969. She was awarded the "Wallace Murray Switzer" scholarship to attend Ball State University. Mary accepted Christ and was baptized by Rev. Alexander Bernard at Greater St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church on 1960 Yandes Street.Mary was inquisitive for knowledge and traveled the world to Europe, Brazil, Japan, Africa and the Caribbean. She was a tireless, active member of the Bread of Life Church as her kind, caring and supportive nature showed through her love for children, participation in community service and the nursing home ministry. Mary was employed with the United States Postal Service for 45 years before retiring in 2013.Mary is survived by her parents George and Verdie Payton, son Joshua Payton, brothers, Sam Payton, James Payton, sister Gloria Hurt and countless other family members and friends.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 p.m., on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Good Shepard Missionary Baptist Church, 3650 Guion Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46222, with visitation from 10 a.m.