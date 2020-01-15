|
Mary K. Dale
Miami - Mary K. (Christ) Dale, 89, of Miami, FL, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born December 7, 1930 in Battle Creek, MI, the middle child of Greek immigrant parents, John and Ellen (Nitsas) Christ.
Survivors include her husband George; sons, William (Deborah) and Robert (Beatriz); 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Chris and Peter (Carolyn).
Family and friends will gather on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 am in Colonial Hills Baptist Church where the funeral service will begin at noon.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020