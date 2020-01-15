Services
Bussell and Bell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Colonial Hills Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Colonial Hills Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary K. Dale


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary K. Dale Obituary
Mary K. Dale

Miami - Mary K. (Christ) Dale, 89, of Miami, FL, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born December 7, 1930 in Battle Creek, MI, the middle child of Greek immigrant parents, John and Ellen (Nitsas) Christ.

Survivors include her husband George; sons, William (Deborah) and Robert (Beatriz); 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Chris and Peter (Carolyn).

Family and friends will gather on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 am in Colonial Hills Baptist Church where the funeral service will begin at noon.

For Mary's complete obituary, please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com

Bussell Family Funerals Carmel-Westfield is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -