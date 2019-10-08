Services
Mary K. (Kay) Henry

Mary K. (Kay) Henry Obituary
Mary K. Henry (Kay)

Laurie, MO - Mary K. Henry (Kay), 92, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019. She was a long time Indianapolis resident and resided at the Forum at the Crossing for 13 years and more recently the Laurie Care Center in Laurie, MO. Kay was born on October 20, 1926 in Springfield, MO; her parents were Virginia and William Hinton.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Leo R. Henry (Hank) in 2014.

She is survived by two sons Mark (Susan) and Paul (Ruth), three grandchildren Justin Henry (Val), Amanda Kahms (Will), and Ashley Henry, and two great grandchildren Natalie Kahms and Mason Henry.

Kay graduated Valedictorian, from Alton Community High School in 1944 and earned her associates degree from William Woods College in 1946. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree, in Political Science, from DePauw University in 1948. While at DePauw, she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and remained an active member of the sorority after graduation. After working as a research librarian at Lilly Pharmaceuticals, she took time off to raise her two sons. In 1971 Mary Kay earned her Master's degree in Library Science from IU, after which she resumed her career as a reference librarian for the Indianapolis Public Library, until her retirement in 1988.

Kay is a long time member of Northminster Presbyterian Church and loved to play bridge and read.

She was a Colts fan and loved to watch golf and NASCAR. In her later years her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was a loving and a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate her life and her accomplishments and will treasure the memories she created for her family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis, Indiana. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online condolences may be made at www.alleeholmanhowe.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
