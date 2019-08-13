|
Mary Kathryn Dieck, Indianapolis - 90, passed peacefully in her home in Indianapolis on August 10, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Mary Kay was born in Ed Couch, Texas on April 21, 1929, the fourth child of Elzia and Ruth (Hamrick) Roser. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jack M. Dieck; five children, Steven Dieck (Hatsumi Miura), Kathryn Westphal (Bruce), Pamela Hicks (Charlie), Joyce Collins (Steve), and Patricia Jones (Shannon); ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Lifelong farmers, the Roser family moved from Ed Couch to Wabash, IN when Mary Kay was 12 years old. After high school graduation in Wabash, she attended Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Indianapolis, graduating in 1950. During that time, she met Jack Dieck and was married on June 22, 1949 in Goshen, IN.
Mary Kay worked for a short time as a nurse after graduation, but soon had her first child and then spent the next three decades as a devoted mother. A devout member of the Lutheran Church, Mary Kay volunteered her time with a number of church related activities. For over 20 years she served at "The Sharing Place", a branch of the Lutheran Child and Family Services, and was named two times as volunteer of the year for her work.
A funeral service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church of Irvington, 325 N. Kitley Ave. at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be at Washington Park East immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Irvington, 345 N. Kitley Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46219.
Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, Indianapolis, IN. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019