Mary Kathryn ScharbroughMary Kathryn Scharbrough, 91, left this world on Sun., August 23, 2020, at Nichols Senior Care, in Edgewood, MD. She was born on May 7, 1929 to Walter Mann and Nellie (Piercefield). Nan as she was affectionately called, was married to James Roy Scharbrough (deceased), the mother of Patricia "Trisha" (Ronald) Ellis (both deceased), and Barry (Mary Ann) Scharbrough (deceased). Katie, as her siblings called her, was the sister of Richard "Dick", Julie "Hottie" (Edwards), Carolyn (Hodges), Darrell, James "Jimmy" (deceased) William "Billy" (deceased) and Jack "Jackie" (deceased). She is survived by her grandchildren Roy (Amy) Ellis, Kimberly "Kim" (Douglas) Lancaster and Ronald "Ronnie" Ellis, great-grandchildren, Taylor, Macy, Olivia, Gabriel, Collin, Corbin, Denzelle and Victoria. She also leaves family, and friends who knew and loved her dearly. She is to be interned at Washington Park East Cemetery, 10722 E. Washington St. Indianapolis, IN on Fri., September 18, 2020 at 10AM, next to her husband of 60 years. The family thanks the funeral homes of William C. Brown, Aberdeen, MD and Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, Indianapolis, IN.