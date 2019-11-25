|
|
Mary Kautsky
Indianapolis - Mary Margaret Kautsky,95, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 25, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1924 in Loogootee, Indiana, the eldest of 7 children, to Daniel and Mary (Clements) Bough.
Mary graduated from Shoals High School with honors in 1942. She graduated LPN school in 1970 at the age of 46. She was employed at St. Francis Hospital for 32 years. Mary was active in her children's schools, serving on the school board and PTA President in 1964. She was involved in many community activities including Greater Southside and helped start the Southside YMCA (Baxter YMCA), serving on the board and the downtown YMCA board.
Mary enjoyed her family, quilting, flowers, and feeding birds.
Mary is survived by daughters, Sandra (William) Stevenson, Brenda Wagner, Rebecca (Dave) Crane, Donise White, and Kimberlee (Cindy) Kautsky; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and brother, Jim Bough.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Ruth Bough, Betty Robbins, Monica Burchfield, Joseph Bough and Jerry Bough.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Keenan-Stahl Boys & Girls Club Board, Attn: Bob White, 1949 East Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019