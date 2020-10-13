Mary Kay Peck
Mishawaka - Mary Kay Griffith (Tucker) Peck, 86, of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Heritage Point Assisted Living and Memory Care. Mary Kay was born March 17, 1934, in Anderson, Indiana to George A. and Frieda (Keener) Griffith. She attended Anderson Senior High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from Purdue University in June of 1956; remaining a passionate Boilermaker her entire life. Mary Kay married Leonard R. Tucker on August 25, 1956, in Anderson, Indiana and later moved to South Bend, Indiana where together they raised 2 daughters, Jane (Joe) Kimmell and Betsy (Jerry Paege) Smith. Mary Kay moved to Carmel, Indiana in 1987 to begin a new chapter in her life and was blessed to reconnect with high school and college classmate, Victor O. Peck. Mary Kay and Victor were married in February, 1989 and enjoyed retirement splitting their time between their homes in Carmel and Punta Rassa, Florida until Vic's passing in March, 2016. Mary Kay then moved to Mishawaka, Indiana where she was able to spend her remaining years close to her daughters.
Mary Kay enjoyed playing golf, Bridge, Euchre, Gin Rummy and her solitaire games while watching the morning news and of course rooting on her beloved Boilermakers. The ultimate hostess, Mary Kay ensured appetizers and favorite cocktails were served daily at 5pm, was always eager to share her gourmet meals with friends and neighbors and never skipped a beat when planning for her and Lenny's famous Purdue vs Notre Dame Football parties attended by several hundred of their closest friends. In October, 1980 Mary Kay realized a new passion when she opened Abigail on the East Bank, an upscale women's clothing boutique and one of the initial tenants in the newly renovated warehouse later known as the Emporium Building.
In addition to her two daughters, Mary Kay is survived by her step-sons Robert E. Peck and Thomas K. (Karen) Peck; 7 grandchildren Amanda (Steven) Rainey, Andrew (Jeana Delamarter) Carmer, Mackenzie (Trevor) Moore, Michael Smith, Austin (Margie) Peck, Alicia Peck and Robbie Peck as well as 3 great-grandsons, Greyson and Remy Moore and Whitney Rainey. Mary Kay is also survived by her 2 nephews George H. (Wei Zhang) Griffith and Charles E. (Penny Cheung) Griffith and special cousin Jane Gephart. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law George W. (Beverly) Griffith, husband Victor O. Peck and former spouse Leonard R. Tucker.
A private service will be held at the time of entombment at East Maplewood Cemetery, Anderson, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the John Purdue Club, Mackey Arena, 900 John R. Wooden Dr., West Lafayette, IN 47907 (JohnPurdueClub.com
) or Desert Voices-where deaf children learn to speak, 3426 E. Shea Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028 (desert-voices.org
).
Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave online condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com