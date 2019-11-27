|
|
Mary Kay Pedigo
Plainfield - Mary Kay Pedigo, 87, of Plainfield, passed away on November 25, 2019. She was born in Terre Haute, IN on April 26, 1932 to the late Jacob and Thelma Parr. Mary Kay was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a dedicated homemaker. She was a member of the Plainfield Christian Church. Mary Kay was known to be a wonderful conversationalist. She loved family gatherings of all kinds. Her top vacation spots would always be at a beach. Mary Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Pedigo; son, Ken Church; brothers, Bob and Dave Parr; sister in law, Betty Parr. Memorial services will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home where friends may visit from 11:00 am until time of service. Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl (Pete) Ramirez, Gail Emge, Lisa (Kirk) Krauza and Robin Church; sister in law, Linda Parr; niece, Sheri Parr; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and Charlie their beloved cat.www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019