Mary Kern
1934 - 2020
Mary Kern

Indianapolis - Mary B. Kern, 86, of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 9, 1934 to John and Mary (Taylor) Bookout in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mary received a degree in Elementary Education from the University of Alabama and was an elementary teacher for many years in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a member of Castleton United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Kern; daughters, Alyson (Jerry) Hennessy and Pam (Scott) Clippinger; son, John (Sandy) Kern; grandchildren, Neal (Chelsea), Kellie, and Daniel Hennessy, Anna, Will, and John Clippinger, and Joshua and Maggie Kern.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Burial will be at Crownland Cemetery in Noblesville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Castleton United Methodist Church, Music Program, 7160 Shadeland Station, Indianapolis, IN 46256.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
