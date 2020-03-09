|
Mary Kira Engel
Speedway - Mary Kira Engel, 95 of Speedway, passed away on Saturday March 7, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1924 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Nicholas and Ana Kira.
Mary is survived by her son, Charles (Melissa) Engel; daughters, Maryann (David) King, and Marsha (Mark) Wolfla; grandchildren, Christopher (Kate) Engel, Caitlin Engel, Brian (Anna) King, Kevin (Lucy) King, Mark Wolfla, and Brad Wolfla; great grandchildren, Kiley King, Makenzie King, Sloane Engel, and Henry King; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in passing by her husband of 60 years, Charles Engel.
Friends and family are invited to gather from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church (418 E 34th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205), where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent Hospice. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020