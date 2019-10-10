|
|
Mary L. Edwards
Indianapolis - Mary Louise Edwards, 83, passed peacefully on October 2nd 2019. Born Oct 29th 1935 at Luna Pier, MI to John M. and Ruby M. Vance both now deceased.
Her loving husband of 67 years, Raymond (Gene); eldest son, Mike; 2 sisters, Bonnie Muffo and Emilie Brothers remain. Youngest son, Randy; and sister, Sandra Moore have preceded her in death.
A homemaker, Mary enjoyed reading, painting, her yard and rose gardens and cuddling the many grand and great grandchildren while always being ready to help with family projects. She held an "Instrument private pilot" rating and enjoyed many hours in the sky, now the wind is truly beneath her wings!
Her Celebration of Life will be held on November 9th with visitation from 12:30 pm until the time of service at 2:30 pm at G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue Indianapolis.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.ghhermann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019