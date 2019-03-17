|
Mary L. McDaniel
Indianapolis - 95, passed away March 13, 2019. She was born June 15, 1924 in Boston, MA, to the late Charles G. and Mary L. Apple. Mary was a graduate of St. John's Academy. She married Fred W. McDaniel, and was a longtime member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E. 10th St.
Mary is survived by her children, Barbara Tolbert, Patricia Burke, Michael McDaniel, Kathleen Saunders and Cynthia West; 15 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Mary's husband, Fred McDaniel; a sister, Barbara Roberts; and two grandchildren, Michael and Nancy, preceded her in death. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019