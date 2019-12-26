|
|
Mary L. Ressinger
Mary L. Ressinger, 97, of Carmel, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25th, 2019. She was born on July 10th, 1922 in Circleville, Ohio to the late John and Helen Lamparter. She grew up in Indianapolis and graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1940. After high school, she attended Butler University and worked at RCA.
She married the love of her life, Ferril Ressinger, on February 27th, 1944. They were married 64 years before he passed in 2008. Mary was a very active member at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church for over 50 years, and most recently attended Cornerstone Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be Saturday, December 28th, at 1:30pm at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 11:30am until the time of the service.
She is survived by her sister, Jean Wilson of Grand Rapids, MI; daughters Diane Bondus and Cathy Ressinger; grandchildren Emily and Brian Bondus.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Lutheran Church, designated for their Indianapolis campus. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019