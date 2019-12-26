Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Cornerstone Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Cornerstone Lutheran Church
Carmel, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ressinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Ressinger


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Ressinger Obituary
Mary L. Ressinger

Mary L. Ressinger, 97, of Carmel, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25th, 2019. She was born on July 10th, 1922 in Circleville, Ohio to the late John and Helen Lamparter. She grew up in Indianapolis and graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1940. After high school, she attended Butler University and worked at RCA.

She married the love of her life, Ferril Ressinger, on February 27th, 1944. They were married 64 years before he passed in 2008. Mary was a very active member at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church for over 50 years, and most recently attended Cornerstone Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 28th, at 1:30pm at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 11:30am until the time of the service.

She is survived by her sister, Jean Wilson of Grand Rapids, MI; daughters Diane Bondus and Cathy Ressinger; grandchildren Emily and Brian Bondus.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Lutheran Church, designated for their Indianapolis campus. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -