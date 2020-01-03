|
|
Mary L. Trefz
Indianapolis - 97, passed on Wednesday December 11, 2019 in Indianapolis. She was born in Greensburg, IN and was a long time resident of Crawfordsville, IN and Bradenton, FL. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 8th at St. Luke's UMC (100 West 86th St., in Indianapolis) with calling there beginning at 10:30 am. To share a memory and view the full obituary please visit www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020