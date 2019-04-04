|
|
Mary L. Walker
Indianapolis - Mary L. Walker, 89 passed away March 26, 2019. She was a member of Believer's In Christ Church.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:00pm. at God's Grace Community Church, 9425 E. 30th St. with visitation there from 10:00am.
Survivors; sons, Ronald Adams, Ezzard Walker, Carlos Walker, Rev Malachi Walker, Lee Walker, daughters, Teresa Ortiz, Mary Walker; brother, Robert Daniels; sister, Margaret Spicer.
Burial will be held at New Crown Cemetery.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Ellis Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019