Services
Ellis Mortuary
1503 Columbia Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202-1193
(317) 955-1193
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
God's Grace Community Church
9425 E. 30th St
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
God's Grace Community Church
9425 E. 30th St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Walker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary L. Walker Obituary
Mary L. Walker

Indianapolis - Mary L. Walker, 89 passed away March 26, 2019. She was a member of Believer's In Christ Church.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:00pm. at God's Grace Community Church, 9425 E. 30th St. with visitation there from 10:00am.

Survivors; sons, Ronald Adams, Ezzard Walker, Carlos Walker, Rev Malachi Walker, Lee Walker, daughters, Teresa Ortiz, Mary Walker; brother, Robert Daniels; sister, Margaret Spicer.

Burial will be held at New Crown Cemetery.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Ellis Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now