Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
925 East Hanna Avenue.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 737-1545
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Committal
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
Mary L. Woods


1947 - 2019
Mary L. Woods Obituary
Mary L. Woods

Indianapolis - Mary L. Woods, 72, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born July 21, 1947 to the late John and Mary O'Neil Laue. Ms. Woods was employed by Wishard Hospital for over 30 years where she served as a financial advisor. She was an avid reader and euchre player. Additionally, she loved old movies, football, particularly the Indianapolis Colts and cats. She was a devoted mother, sister, grandma, nana, aunt and friend.

Ms. Woods was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob Woods; father, John Laue; mother, Mary Fleming; and brother, Rick Laue. She is survived by her daughter, Leeah Borge and her husband, Bjorn; son, Matt Woods; sister, Linda Fox and her husband, Tony; grandchildren, Kristoffer, Haakon, Mikael and Jon-Erik; niece, Elizabeth Fox; and many other loving family members and dear friends.

Ms. Woods' family will receive friends Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 4 - 8 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 925 East Hanna Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227. A celebration of her life will be conducted Friday, July 26, 2019, at 2 pm at the funeral home with Ellwyn Parks officiating. A committal service will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

If you would like to share a memory of Ms. Woods, or a special message with her family, please visit www.newcomerindianapolis.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 25, 2019
