Mary Lou Anna Linhardt



Floyds Knobs - Mary Lou Anna Linhardt, 94, died peacefully September 10, 2020 at Azalea Hills Assisted Living, Floyds Knobs, IN. She was born August 15, 1926 in Dale, IN. She was the daughter of John G. and Emma (Tormohlen) Linhardt.



Mary Lou graduated from Dale High School, class of 1944. Following graduation, she moved to Indianapolis. She worked for many years at Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) headquarters in Indianapolis. She was a member of Irvington Presbyterian Church for over 70 years. She loved singing and music and was a band member at New Horizons Band until she was 90.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Jennifer (Jenny) Rust. Although she had no living relatives, she will be missed and was loved greatly by her adopted family, Clark/Farran/Long family.



A service of remembrance will be held 11am Saturday, November 14th at Irvington Presbyterian Church, 55 Johnson Ave., Indianapolis.









