Speedway - Mary Lou Cockman, 87, passed away April 4, 2019. She was a Bank Teller for People's Bank. She was also a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church and the Police League of Indiana. Mary Lou was a 1949 graduate of Speedway High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cockman. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Cockman, Susy (William) Cummings and grandson, Paul Smith. Graveside Services are Private. Contributions may be made to Indy Honor Flight, PO Box 10, Plainfield IN 46168. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019