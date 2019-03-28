|
|
Mary Lou Davidson
Brownsburg - 83, passed away on March 25, 2019. She was born on November 27, 1935 to James Kirk and Glenna Murphy. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband Donald G. Davidson after 56 years of marriage. She retired from ADP in 1992. Mary Lou is survived by her children: Robert C. Davidson (Anne), Barbara A. McKinzie (Tom), 4 Grandchildren: Heather Sexton (Stephen), Michael Davidson (Amanda), Morgan McKinzie and Brynna McKinzie and 3 Great Grandchildren: Layla Quinn Sexton, Eloise Violet Sexton and Alexander Michael Davidson. Visitation will be held at the Gothic Chapel at Crown Hill on Saturday, March 30th from 11:00-1:00 with burial immediately following.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 28, 2019