Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
Mary Lou (Cross) Etchison


1924 - 2019
Noblesville - Mary Lou (Cross) Etchison 94 Carmel formerly Indianapolis passed away July 04, 2019. Mary Lou was born in Oxford, IN on July 27, 1924 to George Overton and Mary Edna (Bailia) Cross Sr. Mary Lou was a registered nurse and had her master's degree in education. She was a registered nurse from 1946 until she retired in 1984. She taught nursing at Methodist Hospital, Ivy Tech and the Central Regional Blood Center. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband; Clive Edward Etchison, and her brothers; George and Robert Cross. Mary Lou is survived by her children; Paula Etchison, Jill "Jillian" Rios, John Etchison and James (Marilyn) Etchisonand her 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. No public services are scheduled. Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville are handling arrangements. Entombment will be in Washington Park North Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019
