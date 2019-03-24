Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
925 East Hanna Avenue.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 737-1545
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
925 East Hanna Avenue.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
925 East Hanna Avenue.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Francis


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Lou Francis Obituary
Mary Lou Francis

Indianapolis - Mary Lou Francis, 69, passed away on March 22, 2019. Mary was born on January 7, 1950 to Arthur E. & Mary Edith (Bewley) Anderson. Mary is survived by her daughter: Mary Schwartz; granddaughter: Jennifer Nicole Roller (Jake); siblings: Richard Berry, Pat Berry, Eddie Anderson, Ricky Anderson, Wade Anderson, Peggy Smallwood, Wanda Kennedy and a host of other family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; step-father: Leo J. Berry; husband: Ralph G. Francis; brother: Fred Berry. Visitation will be on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 11 A.M. until her Funeral Service at 1 P.M. at Newcomer - Indy Chapel, 925 E. Hanna Ave, 46227. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerIndy.com to sign the guest book.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now