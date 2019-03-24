|
|
Mary Lou Francis
Indianapolis - Mary Lou Francis, 69, passed away on March 22, 2019. Mary was born on January 7, 1950 to Arthur E. & Mary Edith (Bewley) Anderson. Mary is survived by her daughter: Mary Schwartz; granddaughter: Jennifer Nicole Roller (Jake); siblings: Richard Berry, Pat Berry, Eddie Anderson, Ricky Anderson, Wade Anderson, Peggy Smallwood, Wanda Kennedy and a host of other family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; step-father: Leo J. Berry; husband: Ralph G. Francis; brother: Fred Berry. Visitation will be on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 11 A.M. until her Funeral Service at 1 P.M. at Newcomer - Indy Chapel, 925 E. Hanna Ave, 46227. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerIndy.com to sign the guest book.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019