Mary Lou "Mimi" Kuhn
Carmel - 90, passed away on March 22, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to the late Robert and Lulu (Sweet) Potts. Mary Lou attended both Toledo University and Earlham College before graduating from Butler University in 1951 with a B.S. in Education. She married her husband of 37 years, Don Kuhn on December 26, 1951. After starting her career as a teacher, Mary Lou spent many years working with her husband as a manufacturer's representative in the home furnishings industry. Together they owned Kuhn and Associates.
Mary Lou was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church in Zionsville. She was also an avid and accomplished bridge player that played many years at the Indianapolis Bridge Center. Her other passion was genealogy, which grew with her membership in the Caroline Scott Harrison Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Governor Oliver P. Morton Chapter, Daughters of the Union.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald J. Kuhn; sister, Jane (Korb) Shaw; brother-in-law, Coyle Shaw; and step-father, George Korb.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughters, Linda Hanshew (Rick) and Nancy Mallett (William); sister-in-law, Doris Brown (Richard); nieces, Julie Bruner (Mark), KeLinda Scott (Edward), Lorenda Dyson (Tom), and Kia Hart (Robert); and nephews, George Shaw (Madolyn) and Jerry Brown (Angela). She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great nieces and nephews.
In Mary Lou's honor, memorial contributions can be given to the or St. Francis In-The-Fields Episcopal Church.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Flanner and Buchanan-Zionsville, 105 W. Pine St., from 11 AM - 12 PM, with a memorial service immediately following at 12 PM. Online condolences may be made at https://flannerbuchanan.com/obit/mary-lou-kuhn/.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 31, 2019