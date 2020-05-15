Mary Lou Mackell
Mary Lou Mackell

Mary Lou Mackell November 18th, 1932 - May 10, 2020 On Mother's Day, we lost our Mother... Grandmother... Great Grandmother... Partner and Wife. A simple, accidental fall and bump on the head and now she is gone. She was daughter to Julia Rogers and brother to Charles. ( both deceased ) She grew up across the alley from her soon to be husband Edward V. Mackell. ( She said they used to throw rocks at one another) They married in 1954. She had 9 pregnancies in 10 years ( she was WonderWoman) and with Ed her partner, raised 7 healthy children into adulthood. She could do anything and she did. She taught us to respect one another, have good manners, and treat everyone with kindness. She supported all of our endeavors and was a constant at every Grade School, High School and College event we were involved in. She made us believe that we could be anything, or do anything if we worked hard enough. She was a friend to many as she couldn't meet a stranger. She volunteered at Our Lady of Lourdes where she was a parishioner and sent her children to school. Once her children were raised and out of the house, she worked at Union Federal Bank, volunteered at The Hermitage where her mother lived, and was a Pink Lady at Community hospital where she could "Wheel anybody anywhere". She leaves behind, her husband Edward V Mackell. Her Children Frank Mackell ( Angie ) Jim Mackell ( Gorgann ) Bernie Mackell, Vincent Mackell ( deceased) Ellen Smith ( Joe ) Janet Conti ( John ) Danny Mackell ( deceased ) and Jeanne Davis. Her Grandchildren Samantha Mackell, Stephen Mackell ( Cassie ) Stephanie Mackell, Tavish Mackell, Calvin Mackell, Reid Smith, Lauren Smith, Allison Claire Davis, Vincent Davis. Her Great Grandchildren Princess Becca Lou Mackell and Sam Mackell. She lived a very long and happy life. She had a quick and painless death. She will be missed sorely and remembered fondly. A private ceremony will be held for "immediate family only" due to the Pandemic. Arrangements for a Celebration of Live will be announced at a later date. The family asks that in memory of Mary Lou, you make a donation to your favorite charity, or just do something nice for someone else in her memory. She'd like that.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
