Mary Lou May



Indianapolis - Mary Lou May, age 93, a devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away April 28, 2020. She was the daughter of Charles Dennis and Mary Stratton Israel, pre-deceased by her beloved husband Calvin. Mary is survived by her sons Larry May and Ronald May; daughters-in-law Kristina May and Dee May. Devoted Grandmother of Larissa May Burke, Leah Ashley May, Ashley Ann May and Amber Nicole Hubbard (Nee May). Also survived by great-grandchildren Ruby May Burke and Trudy Lou Burke.



Mary was active at IPS School #21, Woodside United Methodist Church and Englewood Chapter of Eastern Star. She enjoyed cooking, quilting and tending to her family.



Due to the current pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Washington Park East Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a date and location to be determined.













