Mary Lou MesserIndianapolis - Mary Lou Messer92, Indianapolis, passed away Sunday, November 8th. Mary Lou was born in Terre Haute to the late Roy and Edna (Drake) Newton. In 1949, she was one of eight women who graduated with a degree in Pharmacy from Purdue University. She began her pharmacy career in Morehead, KY, where she met Joseph Messer. She and her beloved Joe were married on February 24, 1951 in West Lafayette. They welcomed their only son William in 1956 who continued to be a source of great joy and pride for them throughout their lives. Mary Lou and Joe enjoyed over 64 years together prior to Joe's passing in 2015.Mary Lou's career as a pharmacist spanned over 50 years, during which she valued the time spent interacting with colleagues and caring for her customers. Even well into her retirement she continued to hone her skills through continuing pharmacy education courses and on-call assignments. A long-time member of Southport Presbyterian Church, Mary Lou served in a variety of ministries over the years. Throughout her time at Southport she was a faithful participant and resource in numerous women's Bible studies. She also enjoyed camping, reading, card games, piano, and time spent with family and friends.Mary Lou is survived by her son William (Wendy) Messer; granddaughters Greta Ellen Messer and Hope Christina Messer; and nephews Mark and Mathew Chambers. Besides her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Chambers, and grandsons Curt Joseph Messer and Noah William Messer.A service will be held on November 12th at 1:00 at Singleton and Herr Mortuary and Memorial Center, 7602 Madison Ave. Indpls., 46227 with visitation beginning at noon. Entombment will follow at Washington Park Cemetery East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial gifts be directed to the Purdue University College of Pharmacy.