|
|
Mary Lou Snyder
Nashville - Mary Lou Snyder, 91, of Nashville died January 15, 2019 in Brown County Health and Living. She was born October 14, 1927 in Dayton, Ohio to Herschel Ludy and Jessie Davis Ludy. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her four children, Steve (Pam) Snyder, Anne Jones, Patty (David) Donaldson and Scott (Anna) Snyder; six grandchildren; and a great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Jack Cecil Snyder.
Mary Lou was a 1945 graduate of Broad Ripple High School in Indianapolis. Her favorite hobby was quilting. Mary Lou believed family came first. Nothing made her happier than to see her kids and grandkids at reunions and holidays.
There will be a Memorial Gathering on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM in Bond-Mitchell Funeral Home, 1682 State Road 135 North, Nashville.
Memorial Contributions may be made to patients in need at Brown County Health and Living.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.BondMitchellFuneralHome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 20, 2019