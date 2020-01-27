|
Mary Lou Spaulding (Spuzich)
Indianapolis - Mary Lou Spaulding (Spuzich), 79, passed away January 24, 2020. She was born January 17, 1941 to Bronko and Mary Jane Spuzich. Mary Lou was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her passion for family, food, sports, and laughter knew no bounds.
Anyone who knew Mary Lou knows she never met a stranger. She welcomed everyone into her home and heart and made sure their bellies were full and they left smiling. She has made her whole life's mission to be the best companion she could be, whether it be daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandma, or friend. She did everything she could to make sure everyone else was taken care of no matter what and always made everyone feel loved and supported.
Mary Lou leaves behind her loving husband of 59 years, David M. Spaulding; sons, Steven Spaulding (Jennifer) and Chip Spaulding (Melissa); Daughter, Lori A. Spaulding; grandchildren, Alyssa, Michael, and Cameron; sister-in-law, Joyce Kazmierski. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sandra Spuzich and Sophie Goecker (Spuzich); and best friend Anna Poe.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 28, from 4-8 p.m. with Funeral Services Wednesday, January 29 at 11a.m. at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr. Indianapolis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation. https://www.lupus.org/.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020