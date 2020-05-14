Mary Lou Steinmetz
Milan - Mary Lou Steinmetz 90 of Milan, IN died May 14, 2020. Mary Lou was born June 27, 1929 in Milan, IN; the daughter of Virgil "Red" and Beulah (Jolly) Smith. Survivors include son Dean Steinmetz and daughter Suellen Stamps. Please go to www.lawscarrmoore.com for full obituary.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 16, 2020.