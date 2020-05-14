Mary Lou Steinmetz
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Steinmetz

Milan - Mary Lou Steinmetz 90 of Milan, IN died May 14, 2020. Mary Lou was born June 27, 1929 in Milan, IN; the daughter of Virgil "Red" and Beulah (Jolly) Smith. Survivors include son Dean Steinmetz and daughter Suellen Stamps. Please go to www.lawscarrmoore.com for full obituary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laws-Carr-Moore Funeral Home - Milan
707 S Main Street
Milan, IN 47031
(812) 654-2141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved