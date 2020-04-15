|
|
Mary Lou Thatcher
Westfield - Mary Lou Thatcher, 92, of Westfield, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born June 17, 1927 in Sheridan, IN, daughter of George and Mamie Mae (Robison) Staley.
Mary Lou was born and raised in Sheridan and was a 1945 graduate of Sheridan High School.
Mary Lou was a resident of Westfield for more than 60 years and served as the Westfield Clerk Treasurer from 1967 until her retirement in 1995. The town of Westfield named the street "Thatcher Lane" in honor of Mary Lou.
In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Avery Thatcher, Jr., and brother, Donald Staley.
Survivors include her children, Jeffrey (Barbara French) Thatcher, John (Paula) Thatcher, Georganna (Jay) Morin, and James (Terry) Morin; 9 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandsons.
A private family service will take place in Bussell Family Funerals, followed by a private committal service in Summit Lawn Cemetery.
Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Mary Lou's complete obituary.
Bussell Family Funerals, Westfield-Carmel is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020