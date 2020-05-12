Mary Louise Bajt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise Bajt

Indianapolis - Mary Louise Bajt, 86, of Indianapolis passed away on May 10, 2020. A visitation will be held at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th St. Indianapolis, IN on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held also in the mortuary at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 18, 2020, with visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stevens Mortuary
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stevens Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved