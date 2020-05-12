Mary Louise Bajt
Indianapolis - Mary Louise Bajt, 86, of Indianapolis passed away on May 10, 2020. A visitation will be held at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th St. Indianapolis, IN on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held also in the mortuary at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 18, 2020, with visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020.