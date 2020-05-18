Mary Louise Bradburn



Indianapolis - Mary Louise Bradburn, age 92, widow of Edward S. Bradburn Jr. of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away peacefully on Saturday May 16, 2020. The youngest child of Archibald and Louise Brauer Scott, Mary was born November 15, 1927 in Louisville, KY. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, a charter member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and the VFW Auxiliary. Beloved by her family, Mary is survived by her children: Barbara Harris, Beverly (Don) Edwards, Cathleen Malone, David (Rachel) Bradburn, Carol (Tim) Wilson, Debrah (Larry) Cox, Linda (Jeff) Huffman, 25 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Mary was a woman of strong faith, who dedicated her life to her family. Her homemade dressing and oatmeal cookies will be forever missed. A private Funeral Liturgy for Mary will be held on Saturday, May 23 at 10 am at St. Jude Catholic Church. The family welcomes family and friends to watch the service which will be live streamed on Little and Sons Stop 11 Chapel Facebook page. There will be a private visitation for the family on Friday at Little and Sons Stop 11 Funeral Home. Thoughts and prayers would be greatly appreciated during these time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store