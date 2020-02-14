Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:30 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Daeger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Daeger


1921 - 2020
Mary Louise Daeger Obituary
Mary Louise (Miller) Daeger, 98, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully February 13, 2020, at Aspen Trace in Greenwood. Mrs. Daeger was born December 26, 1921, in Indianapolis, to the late Louis and Dora (Henninger) Miller.

She graduated from Decatur Central High School and worked at Diamond Chain and Victor Temporaries through the years. Her favorite life's work involved her family - serving as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Mary had been a member of Sacred Heart, St. Roch Catholic Church, and the St. Roch Altar Society, as well as being a member of Our Lady of the Greenwood for many years. More recently, she was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church. Mary also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, reading, working puzzles, playing cards, and loved Bingo. She and her late husband of 67 years, Roland, were avid travelers and visited all 50 states and also several European countries. Mary always looked forward to the next grandchild's sporting event or family gathering. She will be fondly remembered for her loving and caring nature.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roland; son, Edward; siblings, Vernie Miller, Charlie Miller; and JoAnn "Jo" Herbertz; great grandchild, Guinn Johnston.

Survivors include her children, Thomas (Laurie) Daeger, Barbara (Jeffrey) Tillman, Stephen (Suzie) Daeger, and Greg (Julie) Daeger; daughter-in-law, Randi; sister, Betty Kocher; 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020, 4 to 8 p.m., in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East St., Indianapolis, with recitation of the rosary at 7:30 p.m. Morning prayers will be said at 9:30 Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Mark Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
