Mary Louise Garretson
Indianapolis - Mary Louise Garretson at the age of 87 passed away on April 13, 2019. Her loving devotion to her family and firm belief in God gave her peace as she struggled with her illness this past year. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is now with her Heavenly Father.
Mary Lou was born on November 5, 1931 in Bloomington, Indiana to her parents, Walter C. and Isabella Homann. She married Dick G Garretson in 1954 and had 4 daughters. They celebrated 65 years of marriage this past January.
She attended Bloomington University High School and Indiana University Business School. She was a member of both Our Redeemer and Our Shepherd Lutheran Church for 65 years. She was an accomplished violinist and a past member of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Indianapolis and the Hendricks County Symphony. She volunteered much of her time at the Westside Lutheran Sharing Place and served on multiple committees at church.
Mary Lou was blessed with a large and loving family. She is survived by her husband, Dick G Garretson and 4 daughters, Kathy Tackitt, Karen Koss, Ellen Gramlin and Amy Miller. She has 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother Walter Charles Homann Jr. Visitation will be held at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church located at 9201 East CR 100 North, Avon, Indiana 46125 on April 17, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and April 18, 2019 from 10:00 am to 10:45 am. The memorial service will be on April 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Shephard Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Concordia Cemetery in Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 16, 2019