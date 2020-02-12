Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
5:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
5301 W. 16th St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Mary Louise Goddard


1930 - 2020
Mary Louise Goddard Obituary
Mary Louise Goddard

Indianapolis - Mary Louise Goddard, 89, of Indianapolis passed away on February 10, 2020. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Fleck and son, Edward Goddard. Mary is survived by her husband, Earl Goddard; sons, David Goddard (Jeri), Kevin Goddard (Kathy), Richard Goddard (Cindy) and Timothy Goddard (Emily); daughters, Elaine Staton (Bob) and Laurie Nelms (Dale); and son-in-law, Joe Fleck. A visitation is scheduled from 3:00 PM until 5:30 PM with a rosary at 5:30 PM at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher Catholic Church 5301 W. 16th St., Indianapolis. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit

www.stevensmotuary.net.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
