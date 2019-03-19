Services
Freeman Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Frazier Chapel
124 E. North Street
Morristown, IN 46161
(765) 763-6321
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Asbury Cemetery
Brownsburg - Mary Louise "Mary Lou" (Storie) Weber, 94, of Brownsburg, formerly of Morristown passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Frazier Chapel, 124 E. North St., Morristown.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial at Asbury Cemetery.

Condolences to www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019
