Mary Louise "Mary Lou" (Storie) Weber
Brownsburg - Mary Louise "Mary Lou" (Storie) Weber, 94, of Brownsburg, formerly of Morristown passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Frazier Chapel, 124 E. North St., Morristown.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial at Asbury Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019