Mary Louise (Royal) Wilson
Speedway - Mary Louise (Royal) Wilson, 99, formerly of Mellott and Speedway, IN, passed away in the Majestic Care of Avon, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 5:40 a.m.
Mary was born in Richland Township of Fountain County, Indiana on October 8, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Minnie (Davidson) Royal. She was raised in the Mellott area of Fountain County, graduating from Mellott High School in 1939. She later moved to Indianapolis where she lived for 78 years and had resided in Speedway since 1978. While living in the Indianapolis area, Mary worked at IUPUI of Indianapolis for 19 years. She was manager of the Testing Department.
She was a long-time member of the Friends Church in Indianapolis and was active in church work. In her pastime, Mary enjoyed working crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
On November 20, 1940, Mary married Guy Wilson in Sterling, IN. Guy preceded her in death.
Mary leaves behind her daughter, LaDonna Eastman, Ocala, FL; two grandchildren, Debra (Robert) Thompson and Shawn Wilson. She was preceded in death by a son, DeWayne Wilson; a brother, William Royal and a sister, Claradeen Farren.
A gravesite service for Mary will be held in the Union Christian Cemetery, west of Newtown, IN on Thursday, November 5th, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Walter Beam officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to any local Humane Society or Shelter.
