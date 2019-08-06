Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Garden Cemetery
Rensselaer, IN
Mary M. Roe Obituary
Mary M. Roe

Plainfield - Mary M. Roe, 82 of Plainfield, passed away on August 2, 2019. Calling will be on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Hall-Baker funeral Home, Plainfield. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday August 9, 2019 in the funeral home. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. EST in Memorial Garden Cemetery in Rensselaer, Indiana. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave the Roe family a condolence and to view the full obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 6, 2019
