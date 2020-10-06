Mary Mantooth
Avon - Mary Louise Mantooth
85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 6, 2020, at Life's Journey of Avon. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Mary Roxie Gibson, and the wife of Aaron Dwight Mantooth. They were married for 65 years. Mary was in the first graduating class of Coal Creek Central in Montgomery County. She retired from the State Farm Claims Office in Indianapolis in 1998. She also worked for Pottenger Nursery & Landscape as a secretary and bookkeeper. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Gibson, and sister, Phyllis Jean Wheeler. Mary has one sister living, Nancy Ammerman (Harry) of Waveland, IN. she leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Cheryl Ann Bethel (Dohn Bethel) and Roxanne Imlay (Troy Imlay); 5 grandchildren, Jonathan Baldwin, Jerimiah Baldwin, Rebekah Louise Baldwin, Shannon Marie Spencer (Hobbs) and Daniel Aaron Hobbs. She also had 10 great grandchildren with two deceased. Mary and her late husband Aaron were members of Faith Baptist Church of Avon and had served at Bethesda Baptist Church in Brownsburg for over 30 years. Visitation will be from 10am to 12 noon Monday Oct. 12 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 12 noon. Entombment will be at Floral Park Cemetery. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com