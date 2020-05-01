Mary Margaret Aust Galbo
Indianapolis - Mary Margaret Aust Galbo, 96, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully surrounded by her four children on April 29, 2020. She has been reunited with the love of her life, her husband Bud. She grew up in Holy Cross parish and graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1941. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Spirit parish. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. She enjoyed bingo, Knights of Columbus and had an enormous family of friends. Survivors include children Jim (Brenda) Galbo, Janie Landon, Mary Margaret (Chip) Evans, Joe (Sharon) Galbo; 7 grandchildren; 9 great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Private graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. A Memorial Mass for Mary Margaret is pending at Holy Spirit and will be announced when the current restrictions on large gatherings is lifted.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.