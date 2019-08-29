|
|
Mary Margaret (Long) Cleary
Greenwood - Mary Margaret (Long) Cleary, 78, of Greenwood passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 surrounded by family.
Please join us for a small memorial from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, Indiana.
We ask you not to send flowers, but rather donate to the Riley Children's Foundation. Let's celebrate a life well-lived by helping those who need help as they start their journey.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 29, 2019