Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
Mary Margaret Greenwood

Mary Margaret Greenwood Obituary
Mary Margaret Greenwood

Greenwood, IN. - On February 20, 2020, our loving heavenly Father called his angel, Mary Margaret Greenwood, home from Stonebrooke Rehabilitation Center in New Castle, Indiana. She was a resident of Greenwood, IN.

Services will be at 10:30 am Monday, February 24, 2020 at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2 to 8 pm at the mortuary. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, IN. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
