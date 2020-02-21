|
Mary Margaret Greenwood
Greenwood, IN. - On February 20, 2020, our loving heavenly Father called his angel, Mary Margaret Greenwood, home from Stonebrooke Rehabilitation Center in New Castle, Indiana. She was a resident of Greenwood, IN.
Services will be at 10:30 am Monday, February 24, 2020 at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2 to 8 pm at the mortuary. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, IN. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020