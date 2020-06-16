Mary Margret Murphy (Mullen)



San Diego, CA - Mary Margret Murphy(Mullen), age 95, passed away peacefully May 29, 2020 in San Diego, California. She was born December 17, 1924 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Fred and Katherine Mullen (Higgins). She was married to Charles Murphy on June 25, 1949, who preceded her in death in October 1990.



Mary was raised in Indianapolis on Kelly Street and her family belonged to St. Catherine's Parish. She attended elementary school at St. Catherine's School, graduated from high school from St. John's Academy, and graduated Butler University in 1944 with a BS in Business. Her first job after college graduation was with the Social Security Administration. She worked for many years in government and private industry, spending decades with the Internal Revenue Service, only retiring at age 72 in 1996.



Mary and Charley lived in Little Flower Parish from 1954 until 1962. They then moved with their sons to southern New Jersey upon Charley's job promotion and transfer. They and their sons spent many summers enjoying the Jersey Shore. Mary and Charley were avid sports fans and Mary enjoyed following and cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles until near the end of her life. Mary moved to San Diego in 2003 and spent nearly two decades enjoying living near three of her sons and two of her grandsons.



Mary will be remembered for her sharp intelligence, her deep and broad historical knowledge, the swiftness with which she completed crossword puzzles in the NY Times and local papers, and her all-encompassing use of "due-gees" when discussing a myriad of issues.



Mary is survived by her younger sister Patricia Nelis of Indianapolis, her four sons James (Judy Lipshutz) of Brooklyn, NY; Charles of Boise ID; Thomas (Janet) of San Diego, CA; Timothy of Cave Creek, AZ; and four grandchildren: Adam of Montgomery, AL; Sarah of Brooklyn, NY; Nick of Phoenix, AZ; and Alex of Santa Rosa, CA. Mary was preceded in death by her younger sister Bernadette Bischoff of Indianapolis. Mary was loving and devoted to her entire family.



Mary directed that her remains be cremated and internment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Indianapolis at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Christmas Fund at Canyon Villas Retirement, 4282 Balboa Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117, where she lived in mostly good health in assisted living for the last three years.









