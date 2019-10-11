Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
89 N 17th Ave
Beech Grove, IN
View Map
Mary "Cay" McKenzie


1931 - 2019
Mary "Cay" McKenzie Obituary
Mary "Cay" McKenzie

Indianapolis - 87, passed away on Thursday October 10, 2019. Mary was born November 3, 1931 to the late Anna McKenzie and James R. McKenzie.

Mary took great pride in her work as a Radiation Therapist for 30+ years. She was a member of Delta Chi Sigma Sorority.

Mary is survived by; sister-in-law, Kathryn McKenzie; nephews, Jim (Theresa) McKenzie, Mike (Amy Goodwin) McKenzie, and Pat (Stephanie) McKenzie; great-nieces Maria Thompson and Sarah Hedeen; great-nephew, Patrick McKenzie.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by; brother James B. McKenzie and her uncle, Bernard Neenan.

A visitation for Mary will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main St, Beech Grove, Indiana 46107. A mass of christian burial will occur Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Name Catholic Church, 89 N 17th Ave,, Beech Grove, Indiana 46107. A burial will occur at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
